St. Cloud, MN - The Board of Directors, Park Industries, an award-winning manufacturer of capital equipment, located in St. Cloud, Minnesota, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joan Schatz as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Schatz joined Park Industries in 2006 as CFO and has served as COO and Co-President. In all her senior leadership positions, she has demonstrated outstanding leadership. As co-president, she successfully managed the complexity of the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide excellent customer service. Her vision for the future has resulted in several product development initiatives that will help the company grow in the markets served and advance the technology of the countertop fabrication industry.

She is a national award-winning manufacturing executive, serves on several boards in the local area, and is very active in the community. “Joan has the experience and leadership skills to lead Park Industries as the company pursues future growth and market expansion opportunities,” adds Tom Bartoe, Chairman of the Board.

“It is an honor to serve as CEO of Park Industries,” comments Schatz. “In this new role, I will be focusing on providing the best possible experience for our customers and associates, continuing to innovate our product offering in new ways, and unlocking future growth opportunities for Park Industries and fabricators across North America.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to work side-by-side with Joan,” adds Mike Schlough, Park Industries President and Co-Owner, “and, I thank her for leadership and tireless dedication to the company. I am excited for her to assume this new role and for the future of the company.”