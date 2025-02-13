São Paulo will host a historic event in the natural stone sector: the debut of Marmomac Brazil, which will be held from February 18 to 20, 2025, at the Anhembi District Exhibition Pavilion in São Paulo.

Recognized as the largest global trade fair in the segment and held for more than five decades in Verona, Italy, Marmomac is expanding its horizons and landing for the first time in a destination outside Europe, with Brazil selected as the country to host the new edition.

The choice was no coincidence: Brazil is a world giant in natural stones and has the greatest geodiversity on the planet, with materials recognized for their beauty and quality all over the world.

The event strengthens Brazil's position as a global power in the sector: “We are the fourth largest producer and fifth largest exporter of natural stone in the world, with customers in over 120 countries. It's time to show that Brazil goes further, not just in production, but also in innovation and design", says Tales Machado, president of the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas).

Responsible for organizing trade fairs such as the Cachoeiro Stone Fair, held since 1989, and the Vitória Stone Fair, which had its first edition in 2003, Milanez & Milaneze, a Veronafiere Group’s company also responsible for Marmomac Brazil, is recognized for its credibility, quality in delivery and commitment to the development of the segment in Espírito Santo, a state that is the main processing hub for the natural stone sector in the country. “Launching Marmomac Brazil in São Paulo strengthens our mission to present the full potential of our sector to the world and attract new eyes, both in the domestic and foreign market,” says Flávia Milaneze, the company's CEO.

“The expansion to São Paulo, with the new name, marks a strategic sectoral step to consolidate Brazil as a global benchmark in the natural stone production arrangement. This repositioning reflects Brazil's great momentum and potential to serve increasingly diversified audiences,” adds Tales Machado.

A new chapter in Brazil

The theme “Stones Takes the Stage” reveals Marmomac Brazil's goal: to put Brazilian natural stone in the global spotlight. Its presence in São Paulo, the country's economic and logistical center, reflects a movement in the sector to attract new audiences and transform the perception of natural stones as products that are not only luxurious, but also versatile, accessible and sustainable.

Marmomac Brazil will occupy 14,000 square meters, bringing together around 200 exhibiting brands and expecting to attract 15,000 visitors from over 60 countries. The event will have a diversified program that goes beyond product exhibitions, including talks, business roundtables, competitions and experiences that promise to engage marble makers and importers, traditional visitors to events of this kind, as well as architects, designers and construction professionals.

“The central idea is to foster new business and educate professionals about the advantages of using natural stone, with the support of curators selected among the big names in architecture and related areas,” explains the CEO.

There will also be a design exhibition, showcasing the creations of leading market professionals, and the launch of an exclusive competition for architects. “We want to highlight the multiple possibilities of using natural stones and show that they can be the main star in projects of all scales,” explains Flávia.

Another highlight will be the business roundtables project, organized in partnership with the It's Natural - Brazil Natural Stone project, an export incentive program developed by Centrorochas in collaboration with the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil). A group of foreign journalists from segmented media, architects and international buyers will come to Brazil at the invitation of the Project to take part in Marmomac Brazil, in São Paulo, where the business roundtables will take place. In addition, they will take the opportunity to visit Espírito Santo and get to know the local productive arrangement, with visits to companies to see the process of extracting materials in practice (visits to quarries), industries to understand the improvement process, the technology used and the advances in sustainability, as well as showrooms to experience the application of natural materials,” says Tales.

Economic and sectoral impact

Brazil is consolidating its position as a global power in the natural stone sector as the world's fourth largest producer and fifth largest exporter. The United States has emerged as the main market, absorbing almost 21.2% of Brazilian exports, a market share that significantly exceeds that of Italy, in second place, with 19.1%. The sector's strength is based on Brazil's incomparable geodiversity, which ranges from granite, marble and quartzite to semi-precious stones, in contrast to other countries that stand out for their specific materials such as Italian marble or Indian granite.

Brazilian natural stone exports closed 2024 with revenues of US$ 1.263 billion, an increase of 12.7% compared to 2023, according to the Brazilian Natural Stone Association (Centrorochas). In December, the sector earned US$ 125.3 million, 64.1% more than the same month a year earlier, recording the highest December result in history.

77.3% of Brazilian exports, in 2023, were processed slabs, while 22.7% were (raw) blocks, strengthening the country's ability to add value to its products before distributing them on the domestic and international markets. In the same year, Espírito Santo was responsible for more than 82% of the value of Brazilian natural stone exports, sent to 115 countries. This performance highlights the strength of the sector in the State, which is home to the largest ornamental stone industrial hub in Brazil.

According to Ed Martins, president of the Espírito Santo Ornamental Stone, Lime, and Limestone Industries Union (Sindirochas), the industries in the segment, which are present in all the State's municipalities, generate around 13% of local industrial jobs. “The natural stone sector in Espírito Santo is responsible for approximately 10% of the state GDP. It accounts for 30% of the jobs generated by the segment in Brazil and 52% of the higher education manpower hired by the sector nationwide. We are certain that actions such as Marmomac Brazil and several others underway by means of Centrorochas have been converted into development, adding value not only to the economy, but also to Espírito Santo and the Brazilian society,” emphasizes the president.

Marmomac Brazil also represents a leap forward in expanding the reach of Brazilian production. Although the country exports to more than 120 countries, many buyers still have no direct contact with Brazilian materials. At the same time, in the domestic market, high-quality Brazilian stones, such as exotic materials, are still little explored, while consumers choose imported products. “We want to increase the visibility of the sector, strengthen the positioning of our stones as global references and attract the domestic market and audiences who have never looked at Brazil as a leading player in the segment,” he highlights. “We are more than trade fair organizers. Our role is to promote business and put the sector in the spotlight, connecting Brazil to the global market,” says Flávia Milaneze.