Boost Icor is a stone-effect collection created by combining the typical warmth of limestone with Atlas Concorde's signature style. The new design draws inspiration from the boundless archive of natural stones. The surfaces have a very fine, compact grain and an exceptional richness of detail: inclusions, shading, and color transitions highlight the Modena-based company's distinctive, meticulous attention to detail and pursuit of excellence.

The collection includes a selection developed specifically for walls: 3D surfaces inspired by engraved stones that play with shadows and geometries while joints disappear from view, ensuring aesthetic continuity.

Boost Icor is a member of the Boost World family, reflecting its key concepts of modernity and elegance while also adding the facets of realism, color research, and decorative possibilities. The architectural design of the spaces was developed together with Marco Casamonti - Archea Associates.

Boost Icor features a palette of warm, light tones complemented by some cooler tones, for a total of six shades (Bone, Dust, Dune, Oyster, Crete, Sideral), developing along the two color branches of gray and beige. A choice designed by Atlas Concorde to respond to the current market trend of favoring soft, welcoming tones.

Bone is the white of the collection, a multifaceted and never mundane nuance that can be used indoors and out for walls, 3D structures, decors, and mosaics without losing its distinctive warm inclusions.

Dust is a light gray, slightly more neutral version with respect to warmth.

Dune is the color with the most personality. With its straw shading, it is capable of recreating a perceptible but intangible ambiance in any setting by breaking down the barriers between indoors and outdoors.

Oyster is a fully natural modern gray-beige, ensuring versatility and elegance for all projects that have the ambition to remain relevant over time.

Crete is an earthy, modern nuance bursting with character, while Sideral is Boost Icor’s darker – but not gloomy – gray, a must-have shade for any stone-effect collection.

Boost Icor was designed for both outdoor and indoor spaces. One of the special features of the indoor collection is the wide range of formats. In fact, Atlas Concorde offers modules based on 60 cm (from the small 30x60 cm to the large 120x278 cm to the Atlas Plan slabs) and 80x80 cm and 75x150 cm sizes.

The entire Boost Icor 9 mm and 20 mm range is also made with Sensitech technology, which preserves the softness and ease of surface cleaning while maintaining a high anti-slip grade: R10 A+B in the Matte version and R11C in the Grip version.

Moreover, Boost Icor is the only stone-effect collection in Boost World with Atlas Concorde’s unique 3D wall tile solutions, and features a renewed selection of porcelain decors and mosaics that’s among the most comprehensive in the range.



