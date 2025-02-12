SACRAMENTO, CA – Citadel Stone, a leading wholesale provider of high-quality limestone and black basalt, announced its continued commitment to delivering exceptional natural stone products across the U.S. With over 50 years of experience, Citadel Stone sources and hand-picks its materials from the Middle East, ensuring unparalleled quality and authenticity.

Citadel Stone offers an extensive selection of natural stone products tailored to meet diverse construction and design needs:

Limestone Floor Tiles: Available in various colors, including yellow, white, Ocean Reef Shellstone and fossil limestone varieties, these tiles are suitable for both interior and exterior applications.

Black Basalt: Known for its exceptional durability, three times harder than granite, black basalt is ideal for hard landscaping projects, offering a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Paving Stones and Cobblestones: Perfect for gardens, parks, and pedestrian areas, these stones provide both functionality and visual appeal.

Curbstones and Bullnose Paving Steps: Designed to enhance the structural integrity and appearance of various projects.

Hand-Crafted Stone Products: Including bathroom and garden sinks, fireplaces, birdbaths, urns, planters and benches, each piece is meticulously crafted to add a unique touch to any space.

Citadel Stone manages the entire process from quarrying and manufacturing to logistics, including shipping, transportation and delivery. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive high-quality products efficiently and affordably.

By eliminating intermediaries, Citadel Stone offers premium natural stone products at competitive prices. The company's dedication to quality, affordability and fast worldwide delivery has established it as a trusted supplier in the industry.