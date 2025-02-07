JACKSON, MS -- The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) continues to lead the tile industry in professional development, offering 300+ training and educational opportunities in 2025. This includes over 85 regional training sessions and 218 workshops, with more programs being added throughout the year. These sessions are designed to provide tile installers and industry professionals with invaluable hands-on experience, technical knowledge and networking opportunities. For February, the NTCA will present 20 workshops and eight regional trainings across 14 states.

This year’s NTCA Workshops focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry. Topics include:

The Ins and Outs of Layout

Tile Matters: Best Practices for the Pros

Failures: Could it Be Me?

Tile Technology: Adhesives

Tile Technology: Membranes

These free three-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass, and Stone Tile Installation and the ANSI Standards for Ceramic Tile Installation.

By checking in at any workshop through NTCA’s QR code system, attendees are automatically entered into a quarterly giveaway sponsored by Stabila. Winners will receive a premium set of Stabila R Beam levels, reinforcing their commitment to precision and excellence.

Save the Date for one of these NTCA workshops at these locations in February:

DATE HOST LOCATION

2/4 Daltile Harrison, NY

2/4 Floor & Decor Kansas City, MO

2/5 Floor & Decor Tulsa, OK

2/6 Daltile Oklahoma City, OK

2/11 Floor & Decor Parsippany, NJ

2/12 Daltile Cherry Hill, NJ

2/12 Daltile Harahan, LA

2/12 Daltile Huntsville, AL

2/13 Daltile Birmingham, AL

2/13 Daltile Baton Rouge, LA

2/13 The Tile Shop Springfield, VA

2/18 Floor & Decor Houston, TX

2/18 Architessa Baltimore, MD

2/19 Floor & Decor Cedar Park, TX

2/19 Floor & Decor Arlington, TX

2/20 The Tile Shop Dallas, TX

2/20 Floor & Decor Plano, TX

2/25 Daltile Knightdale, NC

2/27 Daltile San Francisco, CA

Regional Training Programs: All-Day Learning with Industry Experts

NTCA’s regional training sessions offer all-day, hands-on instruction for tile installers, focusing on advanced skills with state-of-the-art tools, materials and techniques. These solutions-based training sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook, with guidance from the NTCA Reference Manual. Topics for 2025 include:

Standards-Based Installation of Gauged Porcelain Tile and Gauged Porcelain Tile Slabs

Substrate Preparation and Large-Format Tile

Substrate Preparation GPTP

Class sizes are limited to 20 participants to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experiences.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations in February:

DATE HOST LOCATION

2/6 Floor & Decor Metairie, LA

2/6 Floor & Decor Danbury, CT

2/11 Floor & Decor Houston, TX

2/13 Floor & Decor Avon, MA

2/20 BPI Dallas, TX

2/20 Daltile Sterling, VA

2/26 Floor & Decor Mesa, AZ

2/27 Mosaic Tile Greensboro, NC