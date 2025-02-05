ANN ARBOR, MI -- Zoller, a global leader in precision measurement technology and tool management solutions, announced a series of exclusive Open Houses and Technology Days across North America as part of its 80th-anniversary celebration. With the theme "Elevate. Efficiency,” these events will showcase the company’s cutting-edge innovations driving the future of smart and efficient manufacturing for shops of all sizes.

The series includes the following key events:

Zoller Mexico Grand Opening & Technology Day, Queretaro, Mexico: March 27, 2025

Zoller Pacific Grand Reopening & Technology Days, Torrance, CA: April 1 to 3, 2025

Zoller Inc. Open House & Technology Days, Ann Arbor, MI: May 6 to 8, 2025

Zoller Canada Open House & Technology Day, Mississauga, ON: May 9, 2025

These events will bring together industry professionals, technology leaders and manufacturing experts to explore the latest Zoller technology advancements designed to enhance efficiency, precision and productivity on the shop floor.

Founded in 1945 as a small workshop in Ludwigsburg, Germany, Zoller has grown into a global pioneer known for developing innovative solutions in tool presetting, inspection, measuring, balancing, shrinking, digital tool management, tooling and automation. The company’s 80th anniversary marks a milestone in reflecting on its legacy and showcasing its continued commitment to technological innovation. "This anniversary is more than a celebration of our past," said Alexander Zoller, president of Zoller Inc. "It’s an opportunity to demonstrate how our technologies are shaping the future of smart manufacturing.”

Attendees at the Open Houses will experience a mix of hands-on demonstrations, educational sessions and networking opportunities designed to provide actionable insights into elevating efficiency on the shop floor.

Key features of the events include:

Live Demonstrations: Explore Zoller’s latest solutions in tool presetting, measuring, inspecting, balancing, shrinking and automation -- all integrated to minimize errors, reduce setup times, increase quality and maximize overall production efficiency.

Expert-Led Sessions: Learn from industry experts and guest speakers about emerging trends in smart manufacturing, including practical strategies for enhancing connectivity between CAM systems, machine tools and automation solutions.

Customer Success Stories: Hear directly from manufacturers who have transformed their production processes using Zoller’s technologies, driving improvements in quality, efficiency and profitability.

Networking & Celebration: Connect with industry peers, Zoller experts and technology leaders amid legendary German hospitality and entertainment.

As Zoller celebrates 80 years of excellence, the company remains committed to driving technological advancements that empower manufacturers to stay competitive in an ever-evolving landscape. The Open House series highlights this vision, providing a platform to explore innovations that meet the challenges faced by all manufacturers -- namely, the skilled labor shortage, controlling tooling costs and maximizing efficient and quality-driven production processes.

For more information about the Zoller 80th Anniversary Open House series of events and how to register, visit www.myzoller.com.