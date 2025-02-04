INGOMAR, PA – The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) will host a Fabricator Forum on April 16 and 17, 2025 at Hotel Place d'Armes in Montreal, Canada. The two-day event will include education, networking and industry insights. Connect with fellow fabricators, gain expert knowledge and explore new business solutions. Early registration ends on February 28th. More details and to register are available here.
Fabricator Forum Slated for Montreal
