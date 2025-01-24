NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Voguebay, a manufacturer of glass, metal and stone mosaics, as well as larger-format porcelain surfacing, announced its rebranding to Voguebay Surface. The tile company will launch a refashioning of its product line a The International Surface Event (tise), scheduled for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.
Voguebay Reveals Rebranding Campaign
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!