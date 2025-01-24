ST. PETERSBURG, FL --Centricity, a leader in lifestyle protection solutions, has partnered with FEI Group, a top member-driven organization in the flooring and home finishes industry, to roll out Nationwide Marketing Group’s EPIC Protect program. This initiative offers comprehensive coverage to homeowners across the U.S. for accidental damage protection on flooring, one of the largest investments a homeowner can make when renovating their homes.

FEI Group, which operates across more than 200 markets, selected the EPIC Protect program by Centricity for its unique and comprehensive five-year accidental damage protection, which provides full repair or replacement coverage to protect against common household accidents. Unlike traditional warranties, EPIC Protect offers full coverage with no deductibles or service fees, providing protection that extends beyond the limits of standard homeowner’s insurance.

Centricity’s protection plans cover a wide range of flooring materials, including carpet, laminate, hardwood, luxury vinyl tile, luxury vinyl plank and tile. These plans protect against scratches, dents, stains, chips, cracks and more, helping homeowners maintain the beauty and durability of their beautiful floors.

FEI’s decision to offer EPIC Protect reflects a growing trend among builder solutions providers and flooring retailers to enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty by offering Centricity’s valuable long-term protection plans for their major home investments. As customer demand grows for comprehensive protection solutions for the home, the EPIC Protect program gives FEI members a competitive edge by offering extended coverage that addresses the unique concerns of modern homeowners.

“FEI Group is always looking for ways to bring new value to our members,” said Max Holland, executive vice president of FEI Group. “Through our relationship with the Nationwide Marketing Group, we think we’ve found a perfect upgrade in EPIC Protect for our home solutions members to sell, providing them with new revenue and margin while differentiating themselves and providing their customers with significant peace of mind when making large home finish investments.,”

Bob Kilinski, chief sales and marketing officer at Centricity, emphasized the importance of the partnership. “Centricity, through our Nationwide Marketing Group EPIC Protect program, is excited to partner with FEI Group to bring innovative protection solutions to homeowners,” he said. “Our accidental damage protection plans not only provide unparalleled value for customers, but also help our clients boost revenue, customer satisfaction and loyalty. This collaboration underscores our commitment to partnering with forward-thinking home solutions companies and retailers that prioritize customer care."

This partnership with FEI Group marks a significant milestone in Centricity’s mission to deliver exceptional product protection solutions that elevate the customer experience. Retailers and builders who offer Centricity’s plans can look forward to increased revenue and long-term customer loyalty.