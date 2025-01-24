CLEMSON, SC -- John Steven Renkert, known affectionately as Steve, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on March 30, 1937, in Canton, OH, to the late Donald J. and Amelia S. Renkert, Steve’s life was one marked by passion, innovation and an enduring commitment to family, community and the ceramic tile industry.

Steve's professional journey began with a solid academic foundation, earning a B.A. from Yale University in 1959 and an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1964. After starting his career at Corning Glass Works, he returned to Canton to join the family business, the Metropolitan Brick Company (now Ironrock Capital, Inc.), alongside his father and brother, Hal. Steve and Hal were the fourth generation of Renkerts to continue the family's involvement in the brick and tile business, dating back to 1866. From 1966 to 1997, Steve served as the company’s president, CEO, and later chairman, transforming it from a struggling brick manufacturer into an industry leader in extruded tile and thin brick production. Today Ironrock is well known, under the Metropolitan Ceramics®, Metrobrick® and Royal Thin Brick® brands, as the legacy of quality and service continues under the fifth generation led by Guy Renkert.

Steve’s vision and leadership were pivotal in introducing the split-tile manufacturing method to the U.S., building, with his brother, the first high-volume, low-cost architectural tile plant in the country, and establishing Metropolitan Ceramics® as a premier brand. These contributions earned him widespread recognition, including being named the 2002 Tile Person of the Year by the Tile Council of America (TCA, now TCNA). This prestigious honor celebrated his transformative influence on the North American ceramic tile industry, from crafting the ISO standards for ceramic tile to innovating slip-resistant tile solutions for demanding applications. He also served as a director on the TCA board.

Beyond his professional achievements, Steve was a vibrant and driven individual with a love for spirited debates and a deep commitment to his family, his work and his community. He valued meaningful relationships and held a profound sense of faith in his later years.

Steve's legacy is also carried on through his family. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Rachel Fisher Renkert, but leaves behind three children: Amelia Renkert-Thomas of Durham, NC; Christopher (Melissa) Renkert of Canton, CT; and Guy (Amy) Renkert of Canton, OH. They, along with countless friends and colleagues, will remember Steve not only for his professional accomplishments but for his dedication to those he held dear.

Eric Astrachan, executive director of the Tile Council of North America, reflected on Steve’s character and influence, recalling their conversations about industry challenges and history: "I first got to know Steve Renkert in the 1990's when he took my call from the jobsite and educated me on commercial slip-resistance requirements. We had many conversations since then, on all kinds of subjects, and especially regarding the history of our great industry. Steve was truly a good guy and will be missed."

Steve Renkert’s contributions to the ceramic tile industry and his community will continue to resonate for generations to come. His life was a testament to the power of vision, hard work and the enduring bonds of family and friendship.