DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the retirement of Jeffrey King, its legal counsel since 1995, marking the conclusion of a remarkable career dedicated to supporting the flooring industry. King's tenure has been defined by his steadfast commitment to advancing legal strategies and advocating for independent flooring retailers. Earlier this year, his transformative contributions were celebrated with his induction into the WFCA Hall of Fame.

Succeeding King as WFCA’s legal counsel on January 1, 2025, is Kaytie Pickett, a partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Jones Walker LLP. Pickett brings extensive experience in complex commercial litigation, arbitration and appellate matters. For the last 15 years, she has successfully represented commercial sellers, manufacturers, contractors, insurers and owners in construction and commercial disputes in cases across the country.

Pickett graduated first in her class from Mississippi College School of Law, where she served as articles editor of the Law Review. She is admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court and multiple federal courts. Before joining Jones Walker, she served as a law clerk to the Honorable Rhesa H. Barksdale of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Her experience includes representing clients as parties and amici curiae before the Mississippi Court of Appeals, the Mississippi Supreme Court, the U.S. Courts of Appeals for the Second and Fifth Circuits and the Supreme Court of the United States. As a seasoned litigator and legal strategist, Pickett is uniquely equipped to champion the interests of independent flooring retailers across North America and continue WFCA’s tradition of legal excellence and advocacy.

Reflecting on King’s remarkable career, WFCA CEO Scott Humphrey remarked, “The entire flooring industry owes a huge debt of gratitude to Jeff King. His unwavering dedication, legal insight and tireless advocacy have been instrumental in shaping the WFCA and strengthening the industry as a whole. We wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement. At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Kaytie Pickett to the WFCA team. Her impressive legal expertise, sharp strategic mind and dedication to advocacy will be tremendous assets as we continue to advance the interests of our members.”

“It is an honor to join the WFCA and continue the remarkable legacy Jeff King has established,” said Pickett. “I look forward to supporting this vital organization and championing the interests of the flooring industry with integrity and dedication.”

With Pickett at the helm of its legal counsel, WFCA is poised to build on its strong foundation of leadership and advocacy. The organization remains steadfast in its mission to support members through legal guidance, education and strategic initiatives, ensuring a vibrant future for the flooring industry.