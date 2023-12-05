INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) is organizing a virtual holiday-themed MemberConnect meeting for Thursdsay, December 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. (EST)/11 a.m. (PST). The gathering will also provide an opportunity for members to get to know ISFA's new executive director Marissa Bankert.

The meeting’s agenda includes a Q&A, sharing success stories from 2023 and taking a look ahead at some of the issues and opportunities the industry is facing in 2024, including a trend report from Massimo Ballucchi of Cosentino USA.

To register, visit: https://isfa.memberclicks.net/index.php?option=com_jevents&task=icalevent.detail&evid=331