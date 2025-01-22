ORLANDO, FL -- Coverings, the largest event and world class showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone in North America, announced an empowering lineup of educational opportunities for Coverings 2025, scheduled from April 29 to May 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) in Orlando, FL.

Coverings 2025 is set to offer attendees an array of educational experiences, including live demonstrations, interactive learning sessions, expert Q&A panels, partner-led education, live podcasts and much more. These edifying opportunities have been planned for all business segments of the tile and stone industry, including architecture and design, and will equip professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and practical skills to elevate their work and grow their businesses.

“We are proud to provide a platform where professionals can engage through groundbreaking ideas, innovative techniques and eye-catching trends to inspire their growth and success,” said Jamie Rich, show director for Coverings 2025. “Showgoers will have unparalleled opportunities to personalize their educational experiences by attending sessions focused on one or more of Coverings' four core tenets, including ‘Sustainability,’ ‘Health & Wellness,’ ‘Outdoor Spaces’ and ‘Timeless Luxury,’ and choosing topics most relevant to their interests and professional goals.”

Education at Coverings 2025, comprising nearly 30 unique sessions on a wide range of enriching topics, has been thoughtfully designed to foster career advancement, business development and increased revenue for tile and stone industry members and stakeholders. The sessions are strategically organized into three key learning tracks – Installation & Fabrication, Materials & Trends and Workforce & Profits – ensuring a well-rounded and impactful learning experience for all participants.

Show registrants can explore the full scope of educational sessions and partner programs, including dates, times and locations of all scheduled conference events at Coverings 2025, by visiting Coverings.com/learning-opportunities.