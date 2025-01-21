STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN -- Epiroc AB, a leading productivity and sustainability partner for the mining and construction industries, has won large orders in Australia from two mining companies for connectivity solutions that will enable automated operations.

The mining companies ordered Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and digital connectivity solutions that include telecommunications towers, huts and power systems.

The solutions will strengthen safety and productivity by providing the remotely located mines with reliable, secure and high-speed bandwidth to enable applications such as automation, fleet management and real-time data. They will be used both at new mines, as well as for the expansion of existing mines.

“We are transforming the mining and construction industries to become safer and more productive,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “Our wide offering of solutions within automation and digitalization requires robust and reliable connectivity.”

The connectivity solutions are enabled by Radlink, the Australia-based business that Epiroc acquired a majority shareholding of in 2022. The solutions are part of a wide variety of digital solutions that Epiroc, through its Digital Solutions division, is providing to mining companies to optimize their safety and efficiency.

“We are seeing good momentum for our digital solutions, and connectivity is the very foundation for our other advanced digital offerings that support our customers, such as situational awareness and collision avoidance,” said Paul Bergström, president of the Digital Solutions division.