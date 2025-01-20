In the Tosca collection, the timeless beauty of Orcia stone merges with the mastery of ceramic art. Inspired by the solidity and gentle refinement of Tuscan landscapes, this collection by Gigacer embodies the very essence of nature and history. The four earthy hues and natural motifs provide warmth and coziness in every room. The D-Line decor offers the possibility of a delicate decoration that does not deviate from the theme and neutral relaxing effects of the Tuscan land.