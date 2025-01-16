PARIS, FRANCE -- Atlas Concorde announced the new opening of Atlas Concorde Studio Paris on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, consolidating its international presence in the heart of Paris, one of the world's major design centers.

The Studio, located at 21 Rue d'Argenteuil, near the Louvre and Le Marais district, is designed to inspire industry professionals and meet the professional needs of architects, designers, retailers, construction companies and furniture industries.

The Studio integrates the product ecosystem of Atlas Concorde, Atlas Plan and Atlas Concorde Habitat, offering indoor and outdoor surfaces, kitchen countertops, furniture complements and coordinated solutions for each project. It includes a materials library featuring finishes, technical advice and project development support from a team of experts.

"With Atlas Concorde Studio Paris, we want to offer professionals a space where they know they will always be able to find extensive expertise, specialized skills and a wide range of technical knowledge, which are essential for the development of their projects,” explained Maurizio Mazzotti, CEO of Atlas Concorde. “All this, coupled with the renowned quality of Atlas Concorde surfaces, is a guarantee of excellence for every project."