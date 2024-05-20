Beyond Calacatta embodies the most perfectly balanced marble with a surface adorned with angular, wispy veining and a background with movement and depth. Atlas Concorde USA’s interpretation of this marble unfolds in five stunning colors, including the foundational black that inspired the collection, as well as an elegant warm gray and three variations of whites. The collection demonstrates incredible dedication to capturing the intricate veins and background of Calacatta marble in an original, unprecedented, color palette. Beyond Calacatta tiles are available in two standard sizes (including 12 x 24 inches and 24 x 28 inches), two finishes, mosaics and a new 3D Etch wall tile, which designers can use to add complexity and visual depth to a surface.

To learn more about Beyond Calacatta inspired by the beauty of the natural world, visit www.atlasconcordeusa.com/en/.