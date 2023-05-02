FRANKLIN, TN -- Atlas Concorde USA, an Italian designed, American made porcelain and ceramic tile manufacturer, introduces Hero, a modern porcelain tile collection inspired by natural slate stone. Drawing from the beauty of nature-inspired colors and organic materials, the collection feature rich pigments, highly textural surfaces and contemporary shapes and sizes. Ideal for use in residential, commercial or hospitality applications.

Designed to accentuate the allure of natural slate stone, the new Hero porcelain tile collection evokes a sense of connectivity to nature with its fine-grained, foliated surface and deep hues. Bringing a subtle strength and elegance to any surface, the stone-look collection conveys all the character of the reference material in six intense colors, each synonymous with metamorphic rock. To provide customers with an updated take on a classic look, Hero tiles are available in three sizes, including a traditional 12- x 24-inch format, the larger 24- x 48-inch format and the on-trend 3- x 12-inch subway tile. A new linear brick mosaic completes the collection, adding modern appeal when applied on a wall or floor.

To learn more about Atlas Concorde USA’s new Hero tile collection, visit www.atlasconcordeusa.com/en/.