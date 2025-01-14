Earth tones – warm natural colors that evoke serenity and a connection to nature – are indispensable. In this context, brown takes the spotlight in Decocer’s Volcano collection, a series of modular tiles inspired by the beauty of fractured earth ware. This unique design adds texture and subtle movement to every setting – turning each piece into a work of art.

The Volcano tiles blend artisanal tradition with a modern adaptable style, making them an ideal choice for projects that seek a balance between past and present. Additionally, the porcelain material ensures exceptional durability and strength.