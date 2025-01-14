OBERLIN, OH – RSG Stones has sponsored the 2025 Natural Stone Institute (NSI) Stone of the Year. Crystallo Rare is an extraordinary quartzite, renowned for its striking beauty and exceptional rarity.

Sourced from a small exclusive reserve in Rajasthan, India, this stone stands out for its unique appearance -- a delicate interplay of deep gray veins scattered across a pure white background. The veins, which range from sparse to concentrated, create a sophisticated contrast -- giving Crystallo Rare its distinctive look. The name “Rare” is a fitting tribute to the stone’s exceptional nature, as this specific form of Crystallo is quarried in only one small location worldwide, with a very small production of approximately 5,000 square feet in 3 cm, and the entire world to cater to.

Its rarity and elegance make Crystallo Rare a sought-after choice for luxury designers and architects aiming to create timeless sophisticated spaces.

To learn more about Crystallo Rare quartzite, and the NSI Stone of the Year program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/stoneoftheyear.