OAKLAND, NJ -- Alpha Professional Tools® announced that Eric Vicario has been hired as the company’s new national technical trainer. Vicario will work in a supportive role to Alpha’s sales team for training and technical support for the company’s customers and fabricator end users.

Vicario has been in the stone and tile industry for more than 25 years. The first 10 years was spent in New Jersey running his own business as a tile and stone countertop installer, servicing fabricators, as well as kitchen and bath dealers. Next, he continued his experience in Florida working for fabricators and then for Cosentino as a Dekton technical trainer for two years. He then moved on to Florim Stone as a national technical trainer for the past four years, working with distributors, fabricators, architects and designers on large-format porcelain slab projects.

Vicario resides in Florida with his wife Nicole, and children, Vanessa and Jarred. He loves the Florida water and sunshine and looks forward to traveling in support of Alpha’s sales team.