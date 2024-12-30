ALCORISA (TERUEL), SPAIN -- Gres Aragon launched a three-dimensional viewer to design and customize pools. With this specially designed viewer, users can customize the basin, surround and walls of pools and their adjoining poolside terrace using porcelain and clinker tiles by Gres Aragón.

The new tool features specific solutions for overflow pools with mono-compact grids or concealed ones and for non-overflow systems, meeting the needs of all kinds of projects.

As part of its digital strategy and bid to ensure an enhanced customer experience, Gres Aragón has developed a specially designed advanced 3D viewer that revolutionizes the way in which wall and floor tiles can be viewed and chosen for design and architecture projects.

The viewer is available for anyone to use on Gres Aragón’s website. Thanks to its user-friendly design, professionals and non-professionals can take advantage of all its functions, with no need for any special technical knowhow.

It can be used to explore Gres Aragón’s entire range, including all its porcelain tile and clinker collections in their different formats and colors. 360º virtual spaces can easily be generated where users can test out and combine any product from the range to customize outdoor spaces and pool areas.

With the viewer, pools can be fully designed and clad in tiles. The highly realistic image encompasses the basin, surround and walls of the pool, as well as the adjoining poolside terrace. The viewer also features specific solutions for different types of pools, including overflow pools with mono-compact grids, non-overflow systems and overflow pools with concealed grids. These different options guarantee products to meet all possible design or project requirements.

The 3D viewer also stands out for its interactivity, since users can easily explore and combine different products, ensuring an enhanced customer experience and the easy selection of materials. It also includes a function that sends a screenshot of the finished project to the user’s e-mail address, together with all the details of the products that have been chosen, therefore optimizing the design process.

This software not only improves the experience for end-users, but it also optimizes the work of the sales team by ensuring the swift accurate creation of three-dimensional settings with outstanding visual results. This accessible easy-to-use viewer will play a key role in tile design today.