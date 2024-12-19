Progress Profiles presents Stone Line, a line of finishes that recreates particular material effects with a contemporary mood by matching with the most refined and innovative furnishing styles.

The high aesthetic and emotional impact of the Stone Line range finishes is due to the type of material that characterizes them. Thanks to aluminum enameled with epoxy powder in the oven, particular material and chromatic balances are created in a game of harmonies and contrasts of great refinement and exclusivity. A touch of modern elegance that combines with the safety of the highest quality materials.

Available in several sizes, from 6 to 25 mm in height and 13 different shades -- from white to sand, gray, black and bronze -- the elegant finishes of the Stone Line range find application in many product categories, including skirting boards, shower systems and wall profiles.