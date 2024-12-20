CHICAGO, IL -- NeoCon announced a dynamic new seventh Floor Exhibit Hall experience, set to debut at the 56th annual NeoCon, scheduled for June 9 to 11, 2025. Boasting nearly 200 leading companies and emerging talents from around the globe, the redesigned floor will introduce a “halls within a hall” concept and feature dedicated, amenity-rich spaces for immersive activations, programming and more.

The thoughtful layout -- with four main zones organized by key product categories -- will enhance navigation, enabling attendees to quickly find exhibitors and solutions tailored to their needs while giving exhibitors more focused opportunities to connect with target audiences. Eye-catching hospitality spaces by Chicago-based Elise Metzger, founder of the experiential design firm Forward Fruit, will include a new NeoCon Café, as well as other inviting settings to network, take a break and conduct business.

“This strategic design-led transformation enables us to create a more focused and engaging environment that fosters growth and meaningful connections for all involved,” said Byron Morton, vice president and co-head of leasing at NeoCon. “It further strengthens and enhances NeoCon’s ongoing role as both a business accelerator and a global hub for innovation in the commercial design industry.”

The four newly specialized sections will include: Hall 7.1, a distinctive area with abundant natural light spotlighting design-forward brands, including those seeking to expand their business in the North American market; Hall 7.3, dedicated to architectural products, flooring and cutting-edge technology solutions; Hall 7.5, showcasing global sourcing exhibitors; and Hall 7.7, featuring furniture and fabrics tailored to all commercial sectors, including corporate office, education, healthcare, hospitality, government and public spaces. Strategically designed for optimal visibility, accessibility and differentiation, these areas will ensure a cohesive experience for exhibitors and attendees.