VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama 2025, the international fair for the ceramic and bathroom industries, is set to partner with some exceptional ambassadors. Seven of the top influencers in the world of construction, refurbishment and interior design will be attending the fair at Feria Valencia in Valencia, Spain, scheduled from February 24th to 28th to give first-hand accounts of show activities on their social media platforms.

The initiative is a first for Cevisama but has been tried and tested, successfully, with other related trade fairs such as the latest editions of Hábitat, Espacio Cocina SICI and Textilhogar, which also took place at Feria Valencia. This time, with specialist agency Doublecheck Projects handling the venture, Cevisama is launching an initiative that is innovative and disruptive in terms of trade fair marketing and communications in that it will be using digital impact and the expert insights of these opinion leaders to create visibility for everything there is to see or that happens over the five-day event, including new products, trends, exhibits, talks and international designers.

These digital content creators will use their fresh, creative and expert insights into trends in interior design, construction and renovation, to not only promote Cevisama and encourage industry professionals to visit, but also to help position the exhibitors and the new products they are showing at the fair. The initiative will give exhibitors the option to request that these influencers visit their stands and, with the helping hand of Doublecheck, they will gain coverage on the influencers’ social media.