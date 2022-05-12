This website requires certain cookies to work and uses other cookies to help you have the best experience. By visiting this website, certain cookies have already been set, which you may delete and block. By closing this message or continuing to use our site, you agree to the use of cookies. Visit our updated privacy and cookie policy to learn more.
After eight years, Coverings returned to Las Vegas. Housed at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 5 to 8, 2022, the International Tile and Stone Exhibition offered four days of a diverse education program, hundreds of product displays and other show attractions, including a live demo stage. Here’s a peek inside of Coverings 2022.
As Group Editorial Director of Stone World, Contemporary Stone & Tile Design and TILE Magazine, Jennifer Richinelli has been covering the stone and tile industries since she launched her career at BNP Media in 1996. Throughout her tenure, she has visited and reported on numerous national and international quarries, stone fabrication shops, trade shows and other industry events. She has also collaborated with members of the A&D community, including many renowned architects, on articles about designing with stone and tile.