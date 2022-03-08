Coverings, the largest international tile and stone exhibition and conference in North America, is set to take over the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from April 5 to 8, 2022. The four-day event is expected to draw a crowd to view the latest stone and tile collections, as well as installation and maintenance products and new technology. Additionally, an educational component will span three tracks: “Installation & Fabrication,” “Materials & Trends” and “Workforce & Profits.”

Coverings 2022 will showcase numerous global pavilions hosted by the world’s leading tile associations and product manufacturers. Attendees will find exhibitors from more than 20 countries, displaying the most innovative tile, stone, machinery, equipment, tools and other resources. More than 20,000 attendees from all segments of the industry will be able to interface with exhibitors to feel, touch and experience new and trending products onsite at the largest tile and stone industry marketplace in North America.

“Coverings has earned a reputation for providing tile and stone professionals with access to exclusive resources, programs and educational opportunities not available anywhere else,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event planning company for Coverings. “At Coverings 2022, we are offering in-person the products, solutions, knowledge and connections needed to advance tile and stone businesses and their sales.”





Registration Hours

Sunday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Monday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Exhibition Hours

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Education Sessions Targeting Fabricators:

Tuesday

April 5, 2022

8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The State of the Stone Industry

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Fabricator Forum Breakout Session

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Managing a Family Business

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Fabricator Trends Tour: New and Innovative Products from the Marketplace

Thursday

April 7, 2022

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Natural Stone Countertops: Considerations for Kitchen and Bath Applications









Show Features

The Installation Innovation Stage

Formerly known as the Installation Demonstration Stage, this stage will present live demonstrations for installing a wide variety of new products and learning techniques to make tile and stone installations highly successful.

The Experience Stage

New for 2022 and located within the Coverings Lounge, this will enable attendees to learn from experts in the industry about Coverings’ core focuses of “Wellness & Environment,” “Timeless Luxury,” and “Outdoor Living Spaces.” Concise and engaging presentations will provide information, ideas and inspiration to help attendees maximize their 2022 sales, marketing and projects.

The Trends & Solutions Stage

Also new for 2022, this stage will offer a deep dive into need-to-know product trends and solutions in the industry, presented by Coverings exhibitors and trade professionals. The stage will feature quick-hitting presentations about launching new services, providing business solutions and benefitting from new product trends.

The Coverings Lounge

A fully revamped and interactive space with networking, exhibits, business-growth insights, show tours and other activities to give event-goers current information, unique experiences and fresh perspectives for business.

University of Las Vegas (UNLV) Outdoor Living Pavilion

Attendees can enjoy an “outdoor living space” to sit, talk, relax and check messages and emails. The space will be designed by UNLV students as part of an elective course dealing with design and creating with ceramic tile. The end design-build output will be redeployed on the UNLV campus or in the local community following Coverings 2022.

The Branding Zone

Located with the Trends and Solutions Stage, this will return in 2022 as the spot to focus on attendees’ personal and professional brands. In the interactive and informative space, experts in digital branding will help enhance online profiles, analyze digital footprints, create the perfect elevator pitch and more for those who attend.





Additional Show Highlights A Young Professionals session will be held on Tuesday, April 5th, in the Coverings Lounge from 3:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. PDT, followed by the Rock Stars/CID Awards Program and Ceremony from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Other noteworthy tours will be open to all Coverings 2022 attendees each day from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. between April 5 to 7, 2022. These tours will appeal to everyone from architects and designers to retailers, distributors and contractors.

Happy hours and giveaways will be an attendee favorite, beginning in the Coverings Lounge each day of the show after 4:30 p.m. Festive drinks and fun giveaways from National Tile Contractors Association member companies will be available.



