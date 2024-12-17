GLEN ELLYN, IL – The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) will present a course, Tile & Stone Installation Systems, on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (CT) for 1HSW and LU credit. The webinar is designed to assist participants in understanding industry standards and guidelines, and material types to prepare for the installation of tile and stone. They will also gain exposure to the correct membrane’s choices for crack isolation, waterproofing and sound reduction. Achieve an understanding of the varied types of bonding mortars, their purposes and how to ensure that the correct standards are specified. Grout types will be explored for their use and performance expectations. Click here to register.