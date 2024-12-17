Introducing Dolcissima, an innovative and modern approach to porcelain surfaces from Nemo Tile + Stone. Dolcissima is a porcelain slab collection meticulously curated to mimic the look and feel of the most prestigious marbles. The neutral palette suits a variety of tastes and interior styles from modern contemporary to traditional, seamlessly fitting a variety of settings for residential, hospitality and commercial projects. Dolcissima includes a classic polished and honed marbles with a luxurious feel with the ability of book-matching for a sleek modern solution. Pictured: Calacatta Antique