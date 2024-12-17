DALTON, GA -- The Certified Flooring Installers (CFI), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) and a leading certification organization for flooring installers and sales associates, is announced the appointment of Ralph Falavinha as its new executive vice president, effective January 1, 2025. Falavinha succeeds WFCA COO Steve Abernathy, who has served as CFI’s interim executive director.

Falavinha’s career spans expertise in nearly every facet of the flooring industry. His journey began as a young installation apprentice under his father’s guidance and expanded into all flooring categories during his 20s. In 2006, he relocated to Louisiana, where he first managed a successful workroom for a national home center. Over time, he oversaw multiple installation crews and later transitioned to operating a thriving retail store.

After a decade in retail, Falavinha transitioned to a prominent flooring manufacturer in the sundry/accessory segment, further broadening his skill set in product management, process creation and strategic business development. These experiences have shaped his comprehensive understanding of the trade and laid the groundwork for his commitment to training, education and supporting the next generation of flooring professionals.

A Dalton, GA resident, Falavinha, is fluent in Portuguese and English and proficient in Spanish, enabling him to connect with and support the diverse installer community effectively.

Falavinha is a Certified Flooring Installer (CFI) with certifications in three product categories, highlighting his technical expertise. He also holds IICRC certifications in Water Restoration (WRT) and Applied Structural Drying (ASD). Currently, he is pursuing certification as an Applied Microbial Remediation Technician (AMRT), reflecting his commitment to advancing his skills and upholding professionalism in the flooring industry.

“Ralph brings a depth of experience and a genuine passion for the flooring trade that aligns perfectly with CFI’s goals,” said Abernathy. “His proven track record in installation, retail management and industry training, combined with his CFI certification and linguistic skills, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead CFI into its next era of growth and influence.”

As executive vice president, Falavinha will broaden CFI’s educational outreach, form key industry partnerships and provide accessible training tools. “I’m honored to join CFI and contribute to an industry that has shaped my career,” said Falavinha. “By expanding our resources, strengthening mentorship and increasing certification opportunities, we’ll ensure today’s installers -- and the next generation -- have the skills, credentials and support needed to thrive.”