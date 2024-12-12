Q Studio Collection from MSI is a fusion of artistry and innovation in quartz. The newest additions bring the beauty of nature indoors with vibrant, unique color pairings and MSI’s exclusive LumaLuxe® Ultra technology, enhancing the way light dances across each surface.

Calacatta Miraggio Cove is among the latest designs. Exuding elegance with a blend of gold, white and beige veins on a warm gold Carrara-like background, the material is both inviting and luxurious. The Q Studio Collection is “Made in the U.S.A.” with U.S. and imported materials.