VALENCIA, SPAIN -- Cevisama has selected the seven finalists to display in CevisamaLab 2025’s Emerging Design Talent Show. The event takes place every year as part of Cevisama and recognizes emerging creativity and talent in the field of design -- specializing in both ceramic and bathroom furnishings.

The entries selected will now be awarded a prize of 1,000 Euros each so that more evolved designs, to be shown at next year’s edition of Cevisama can be developed. They will all be part of an exhibition within the CevisamaLab area of the main show at Feria Valencia, but two will be designated winners and will be awarded an additional 1,000 Euros each.

The entries selected come from a number of university and other centers in the Comunitat Valenciana and other regions of Spain that specialize in design.

The designers whose creations set to be displayed in the CevisamaLab 2025 space are:

Ceramic Design

África Macías (Escuela Superior de Cerámica de L’Alcora ESCAL)

Alin Birisan (Universitat Internacional de Catalunya UIC)

Claudia Blanes (Universitat Internacional de Catalunya UIC)

Kiara di Gregorio (Escola d'Art i Superior de Disseny de València EASD)

Bathroom Design

Leticia Pérez Flores (Escuela Superior de Diseño de Murcia)

Aurora Bonet (Universidad Politécnica de València ETSIADI)

Grupo Viali, comprising Ylenia Casino, Laura Calvo, Victoria Gómez, Alba Carratalá and Inés Gayet ((Escola d'Art i Superior de Disseny de Castelló EASD)

The Jury of professionals highlighted the “creativity and coherence” of the entries it presented after it met on December 3, 2024, at Feria Valencia to deliberate over which entries to choose. It is important to note that the jury for the Emerging Design Talent Show is always made up of professionals from the design, architecture and interior design sectors.

This year’s jury members were Isabel Castillo (Gayaforés), Ana González (Asociación de Diseñadores de la Comunidad Valenciana/Comunidad Valenciana Designers Association ADCV), Carlos Salazar (Colegio Territorial Arquitectos de València/Valencia Regional College of Architects CTAV), Pepe Cosín (Colegio de Diseñadores de Interior de la Comunitat Valenciana/Comunitat Valenciana College of Interior Designers CDICV), Xavi Calvo (Fundació del Disseny/Design Foundation) and María Fontes (Feria Valencia) as curator of the exhibit.