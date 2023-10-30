VALENCIA, SPAIN -- As Cevisama prepares for its 2024 edition, the outlook for occupancy rates is extremely good. With more than four months to go to opening day, the fair has already sold 80% of the stand space available.

“The industry’s response to Cevisama celebrating its 40th anniversary is awesome”, says Carmen Álvarez, director of the event, which runs from February 26 to March 1, 2024 at Feria Valencia. “The figures reflect the huge interest in taking part in Cevisama, both in the traditional exhibition space and the new formats we are introducing”, Álvarez adds, referring to The New Architectonics space dedicated to industrialized construction.

A broad range of products and trends in the fields of ceramic tiles, natural stone and bathroom equipment will be on show at Cevisama. The fair will also bring together eminent professionals and leading companies in the industry, creating a unique platform for making commercial contacts, discovering new solutions and getting up to speed with the latest innovations that will mark the future of the industry.

Álvarez adds that marketing the fair “is making great strides, with almost 100% of exhibitors re-booking” and that the relevance of Cevisama on the international trade fair calendar is “a fact”. “It is an unparalleled opportunity to explore business opportunities and consolidate comercial relationships in a Dynamic setting that is constantly changing’, the director claims, revealing that brands such as Vives, Ape Grupo, Keraben, Aparici, Peronda, Roca Cerámica, Realonda, Visobath and Fila will be at CVSM 2024.

It is worth underscoring that Cevisama 2024 will be a very special edition of this fair, as the great international gathering will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. Four decades during which the fair has become the leading event for industry experts, specifiers and distributors, amongst many other agents. Cevisama 2024 has some surprises up its sleeve to mark this birthday.