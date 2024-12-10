Malibu Plank, a new collection from MILE®stone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, captures the essence of coastal serenity and contemporary elegance. The natural beauty of wood is brought to life with unprecedented realistic detail. Designed for durability and versatility, the collection features Digital TextureTM technology. This innovation produces dimensional surfaces with precision and movement.

The Malibu Plank collection features an exclusive size of 12 x 70 inches – setting a new standard in the industry for unique stylish tile dimensions. This size is perfect for creating a seamless sophisticated look that enhances any space.

Another standout pair of features are the stunning mid-century modern deco, Lagoon, and the versatile chevron deco, Lanai. Both decos provide a range of design options to suit various aesthetic preferences.