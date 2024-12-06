BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), the authority on the residential kitchen and bath industry and owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), has announced its 2025 Board of Directors. Eduardo Cosentino, EVP Cosentino Group and CEO Cosentino Americas, has been elected Chair of NKBA’s 2025 Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2025. Cosentino is one of the youngest Board Chairs to be elected in the history of NKBA. He succeeds Ken Williams, president, Caesarstone Canada. Williams will stay on as a 2025 NKBA board member.

"I am truly honored to serve as the new Chairman of the Board for NKBA,” said Cosentino. “The kitchen and bath industry is at the forefront of innovation and design, and I look forward to working alongside such a talented group of leaders to drive the association and the industry forward. As we expand our global reach,

NKBA will continue to serve as a hub for international collaboration, bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise to shape the future of residential design. Together, we will foster growth, creativity and connections that transcend borders, ensuring that NKBA remains a powerful force on the global stage."

In addition to Cosentino, Kerrie Kelly, CEO and creative director, Kerrie Kelly Studio, has been elected vice chair. Returning board member, Ken Roberts, president, Atlas Roofing Corporation, will assume the position of NKBA board secretary/treasurer.

“The NKBA Board plays a pivotal role in guiding our association and supporting the kitchen and bath industry at every level," said Bill Darcy, NKBA global president and CEO. "With Eduardo Cosentino as chair, and the remarkable expertise of our new and returning board members, we are well-positioned to champion innovation, drive growth and elevate NKBA’s impact in an evolving market. The Board’s collective vision, dedication and diverse perspectives will undoubtedly propel the association forward as we continue to serve our members and lead the industry into 2025 and beyond."

The new 2025 board members, who join existing board member Nicola Bertazzoni, Chief Operating Officer, Bertazzoni Group, are: Scott Edmunds, vice president of marketing, Kitchen & Bath North America; Kohler, Jill Ehnes, president of Delta Faucet Company; Peri Friedman, COO, Fabuwood; and Michael Gross, senior vice president, Whirlpool. Edmunds, Ehnes and Gross have been elected to serve four-year terms and Friedman has been elected to serve a three-year term.