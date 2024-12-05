A timeless motif reimagined for modern spaces, Palazzo Ducale by Artistic Tile is an exquisite blend of tumbled natural stones. The diamond and square pattern can be installed in two captivating ways: singly for a uniform look or alternating for a checkerboard effect. Stocked in Calacatta Gold and Vanilla Onyx, framed in rich Moca and Rosa Perlino and Viola, framed in classic Bianco Antico.