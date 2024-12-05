ROCKVILLE, MD -- Architessa has acquired Gulf Tile Distributors, including their Tampa, Florida showroom, on September 20, 2024. The newly re-opened showroom was converted from a 100-year-old cigar factory with three levels and is located at 2802 N. Howard Ave, Tampa, FL. Gulf Tile Distributors was a local family owned tile company that served the Florida market for many decades. “Architessa is proud to carry the legacy of Frank John Garcia and his father through our family owned business,” said David Benson, president of Architessa. “This expansion reflects Architessa's commitment to growing with our customers, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our trusted products and services to the vibrant Tampa community.”