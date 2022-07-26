ATLANTA, GA -- Construction Resources, LLC, (CR), a 52-year-old Atlanta-based company, has recently been acquired by investment group, Mill Point Capital. The goal is to support the strategic growth plans of the business, including geographical expansion via green fielding and acquisition in its core product categories. Over the past decade, CR has expanded its service area, product categories and offerings to better serve its customers, and with the Mill Point partnership, will continue to focus on growth initiatives providing enhanced opportunities to CR employees across the U.S. through their legacy brands and locations.

“Our company has always believed in developing our team and fostering relationships while we provide the best possible solutions and products to our residential, multi-family, fabricator and commercial customers. As part of International Designs Group and Mill Point Capital, we plan to continue our mission of being a loyal partner to our customers and vendors, creating job opportunities and working with our 750 employees across 30 plus locations,” said Mitch Hires, CEO of CR.

In late 2015, CR was acquired by Monomoy Capital Partners and continued further strengthening the company’s footprint and product offering. In 2019, CR acquired United Materials, Inc. helping expand its product and geographic reach. Throughout the Monomoy hold period, they have significantly expanded their construction and design influence in the southeastern part of the U.S., as well as integrated and professionalized the business.

“We’ve been extremely impressed by the entire CR team, and the excellent foundation they have built,” said Michael Duran, founder and managing partner of Mill Point. “We’re excited to partner with Mitch and the rest of the CR team to continue growing the International Designs platform and pursuing the numerous opportunities ahead.”