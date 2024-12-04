DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (DUA) – Confindustria Marmomacchine exhibited at Marble & Stone World, a specialized showcase held within the framework of The Big5 Global at Dubai World Trade Center in Dubai (UAE) from November 26 to 29, 2024.

The association, in close collaboration with ICE Agency and as part of the 2024 Promotional Program supported by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), organized a comprehensive Italian pavilion, including many Italian companies. Among the many companies that were there were: Achilli, Bellinzoni Donatoni machine, Fraccaroli & Balzan, Simec and Tenax.

Marble & Stone World is a leading event in the Persian Gulf dedicated to natural stones and related processing technologies. The Italian pavilion by Confindustria Marmomacchine-ICE showcased impressive statistics from the association’s research center. The export of processed and semi-processed products “Made in Italy” to the UAE grew by 9.4% in the first eight months of 2024, reaching a value of €45.6 million ($47.9 million US). This increase complements the significant growth in the export of raw stone products to the UAE, valued at €5.4 million ($5.7 million US), marking a 65% growth compared to the same period last year.

Italian exports of machinery, equipment, and stone-processing technologies also recorded a 46.7% increase, amounting to €4,229,248 ($4,441,217 US) in the same period.

Overall, the supply chain export to the UAE from January to August 2024 reached a total value of €55 million (57,756,600 US), reported Confindustria Marmomacchine.