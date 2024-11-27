NEW YORK -- Boutique Design New York (BDNY), the premier trade fair and conference for the boutique and lifestyle hospitality industry, made a dynamic return to the Javits Center in November, drawing an enthusiastic and engaged audience. More than 15,700 designers, architects, brand executives, hoteliers, developers, purchasers, manufacturers and industry professionals gathered to explore the innovative products from 770+ exhibitors, engage in 50+ thought-provoking discussions featuring nearly 200 experts and participate in curated networking sessions and events. Exhibitors at BDNY 2024 highlighted various trends, blending a focus on functionality and materiality with rich, moody hues like burgundy, purple and brown, as well as leading-edge technologies -- all grounded in an ever-increasing dedication to sustainability.

“BDNY immersed the design community with unmatched energy, welcoming over 10,200 qualified attendees from more than 20 countries -- a 5% increase from the previous year -- and showcasing 140+ new exhibitors. Known as the ultimate platform for innovation in hospitality design, this year’s event further solidified BDNY’s reputation as a must-attend gathering for industry leaders,” said Keisha Byrd, vice president and brand director for the hospitality design group, Emerald. “Set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City’s dynamic creative and cultural scene, BDNY provided attendees experiences beyond the trade fair floor. From the prestigious Platinum Circle Gala to the sold-out Gold Key Awards, BDNY celebrated the industry's best products, projects and influencers -- affirming its role as the premier event for hospitality visionaries and game changers.”

This year, thousands of attendees explored newly designed spaces across the show floor, including the BD Mainstage, designed by Brooklyn, NY firm Watts & Dray and the BD Hub, designed and sponsored by Wayfair -- featuring panel discussions on cutting-edge topics such as carbon positivity, the impact of AI and transformative design. These spaces also provided invaluable opportunities for networking and meaningful connections throughout the two-day event.