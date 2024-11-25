CASALGRANDE, ITALY -- Ceramiche Keope opened its new headquarters in Casalgrande, Italy, designed by architect Guglielmo Renzi -- an ambitious goal achieved by creating a contemporary structure that blends harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. The design project for the headquarters is totally aligned with a phase of major renewal for Ceramiche Keope, which also coincides with the arrival of the company’s new managing director, Yuri Beghi, who has taken the helm of the company in a bid to boost brand recognition and consolidation. During its tenure, Keope built its leadership on innovation and cutting-edge technology, through substantial investments in research and development that have enabled it to stand out both at home and internationally, with a comprehensive range of products. The new headquarters is located alongside a state-of-the-art technological production facility that incorporates the very latest innovations in ceramic tile production. The new Keope headquarters houses the elegant showroom designed by Pierluigi Molteni Architetti, and is an authentic temple dedicated to the beauty and elegance of Italian design.

The layout of the new space has been designed to blend in with the surroundings. The aim is to create a contemporary feel for the area, reflecting an unequivocal desire to combine tradition with the future. With this project, Renzi wanted to achieve a clean and dry architectural concept, without unnecessary frills, perfectly embodying the company's personality. The basis for the creative concept was the pictogram that makes up the Keope logo, a kind of pyramid/triangle. By flipping this geometric shape onto its base, the subsequent design development was simple and natural. The design opted for a particularly solid lower part, deliberately aimed at surprising the observer, who, upon entering the building, is almost taken by surprise by the beautiful garden inside. The overall development of the architecture was guided by attention to materials, proportions and refinement, where simplicity contrasts with the richness of the intermediate spaces. It embodies a contemporary spirit where nature is integrated into the design, creating a more pleasant and stimulating work environment for the people inside. For the cladding of the building, the Omnia collection was selected, drawing inspiration from the appeal of travertine, Inside the new headquarters is the showroom, designed by Pierluigi Molteni Architetti, which offers an exciting look at all Keope’s latest products. It has been designed as a journey through materials, considered a vital aspect of every project, a discovery path that encourages multiple connections in meaning and the use of space, where the Keope collections stand out in their quality and elegance, offering an immersive experience for visitors. Covering two levels, with large bright spaces and a highly contemporary functional layout, the showroom offers settings suitable for different design solutions.

An inner courtyard features a vegetated open space where the ceramic collections for outdoor use are displayed, in seamless visual and conceptual harmony with the indoor tiles. Between these two points, the route runs through a basement level. Here, residential settings and a mood board area – Mix & Match -- allow visitors to freely experiment with the tile manufacturer’s various products. The spaces are designed to welcome industry professionals, architects, designers and clients in a warm environment, where painstaking attention is paid to every detail, offering a unique experience of discovery and creativity. The new showroom is a hub for anyone wishing to see the excellence of Made in Italy by Ceramiche Keope up close, with solutions that combine sustainability, innovation and timeless beauty, according to the company. Unlike a traditional flagship store, which is more consumer-targeted, this is a space aimed at industry professionals and designers to guide them through the discovery of elegant, carefully thought-out, and prestigious solutions. It is a privileged showcase of the company's expertise, therefore, and that's not all. In recent months, the Keope showroom has hosted workshops specifically for architects.