LAS VEGAS, NV – The International Surface Event (tise), slated for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, is launching a revamped Best of Awards program for next year’s exhibition. The initiative is designed to shine a spotlight on product innovations by recognizing stone, tile and flooring manufacturers for their developments in technology.

To simplify the process, all entries will be accepted online. Exhibitors can enter their innovations in the Must-See Product Showcase, and it will simultaneously be considered for the Best of Awards competition.

For more details and to submit an entry, click here.



