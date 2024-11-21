Water spurred major inspiration across contemporary Italian ceramic design this season, flooding the scene with color palettes of soft aquas and pastels to deep sea, ethereal hues. Patterns, textures and fluid, smooth forms reminiscent of sea-waves were brought to life through three-dimensional reliefs, traditional brushstrokes and masterful glazing techniques. New collections, such as Eden by Appiani, Mediterraneo Style by Cerasarda and La Lampara by Antiche Fornaci D’Agostino place a strong emphasis on versatility, offering products that can be freely mixed and matched to create unique, original styles. Other collections showcase distinct shading effects, as seen in Poetry NET by ABK and Paola Navone OTTO Studio. To complete the total suite, collections are further enhanced with a series of prefabricated ceramic furnishings, including blue washbasins and sanitaryware from brands like SICIS and Ceramica Flaminia.

