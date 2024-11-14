ORLANDO, FL -- Returning for Coverings 2025 is the Coverings Cares program, the charitable initiative dedicated to supporting the tile and stone industry and giving back to the local community where the show is held each year.

“Coverings is pledging to match Coverings 2025 registrants’ donations up to $20,000, effectively doubling the contributions for each selected charity,” said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the event management company for Coverings. “This initiative underscores Coverings’ ongoing commitment to supporting industry-related and local causes, empowering show attendees to create a positive impact through their attendance and involvement.”

Registrants wishing to participate in the 2025 Coverings Cares program will have the opportunity to donate to one of six vetted organizations during the online registration process, including the Gary Sinise Foundation, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), Tile Heritage Foundation, Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS (DIFFA), Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida and Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

"With this year’s Coverings Cares program, we will not only give back to deserving causes within our industry but also make a meaningful impact in the Orlando community, where we are beyond excited to return for another inspiring event," said Heinold. “Show planning is underway to deliver a vibrant and business-driven experience for exhibitors and attendees, fostering growth and collaboration across all segments for the continued advancement of the tile and stone industry.”

The collective launch of Coverings 2025 registration, housing and charitable initiatives aligns with the recent call for 2025 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards submissions and 2025 Rock Star Awards nominations.