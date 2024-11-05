ORLANDO, FL – Coverings, the largest, world-class showcase of ceramic tile and natural stone in North America, has announced Coverings 2025 registration with early-bird registration perks, competitive hotel rates and award opportunities.

Industry professionals are encouraged to register well in advance to secure their badges for Coverings 2025, returning to Orlando, FL’s Orange County Convention Center (OCCC), April 29 to May 2, 2025. Entry badges for Coverings 2025 will grant access to a comprehensive conference program and international product exhibition with 1,100 global exhibitors showcasing the latest in tile and stone innovations. Entry will also include admission to show floor stages, activations, tours and networking.

Attendees can benefit from complimentary registration through the end of 2024, prior to a standard registration fee of $49 being applied January 1 to April 28, 2025. Onsite registration will be available for $99, April 29th to May 2nd. Non-exhibiting manufacturers will have a flat registration rate of $299. Complete information regarding Coverings 2025 registration, including details, fees, policies and more can be found at Coverings.com/2025Registration.

The introduction of a paid registration model at Coverings 2025 reinforces Coverings’ commitment to supporting the tile and stone industries. Proceeds will be reinvested into vital industry initiatives and local Orlando community programs, reflecting Coverings’ "By the Industry, For the Industry" mission.

Coverings’ sponsor organizations employ revenues earned from their participation in Coverings to support numerous industry initiatives, including continuing education, training and certification, trade programs, public relations, research, standards, sustainability efforts and technical publishing. Their contributions are essential in maintaining the strength and vibrancy of the tile and stone industries.