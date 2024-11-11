ORLANDO, FL -- Coverings 2025 exhibitors and attendees interested in discounted rates at premier hotels near the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) can reserve their hotel accommodations with ease through onPeak, Coverings’ official hotel partner. onPeak bookings for Coverings 2025 offers attendees flexible, convenient and affordable accommodations with the best available rates. Show-goers can enjoy no upfront hotel deposits, hidden fees or risks associated with other third-party services. Reservations made via onPeak also come with the benefit of free cancellation, provided changes are made 72 hours prior to arrival.

Complimentary shuttle services will be provided for attending guests staying at onPeak hotels slightly farther from the OCCC, ensuring easy access to the Coverings 2025 exhibit hall, educational sessions and networking events throughout the four-day event. Prospective Coverings 2025 attendees can learn more and secure their rooms by visiting Coverings.com/hotel.