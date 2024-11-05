OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) will welcome two individuals to its board of directors in January 2025.

Joshua Levinson is the CEO of Artistic Tile, a family owned and operated business and leader in the natural stone industry. Based in Secaucus, NJ, with 11 locations and dealers nationwide, Artistic Tile imports, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes and retails natural stone for residential and commercial projects. Levinson has nearly 30 years of stone industry experience, including extensive volunteer work and leadership roles supporting the industry. His most recent role included serving as the inaugural president of the Natural Stone Foundation to help launch the industry’s only philanthropic arm. He has also contributed to the Gary Sinise Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program and volunteered as a Women in Stone mentor.

Susan Moser is a third-generation natural stone industry professional from Denmark who has worked all over the world in different positions, lately as stone consultant for government lead projects in Saudi Arabia. Currently, Moser is CEO and owner of the historic Norwegian Rose marble quarry north of the arctic circle in Norway and has reactivated the quarry, bringing it back to the world. She strives to empower the use of natural stone and is an advocate for incorporating natural stone as a sustainable material in building projects. Moser is the recipient of the 2025 Women in Stone Pioneer Award.

Levinson and Moser will serve a four-year term from 2025-2028. They will be formally welcomed to the board during the first meeting of 2025 at StonExpo in Las Vegas, NV. The NSI would like to thank all members who voted in this board election. NSI would also like to thank their outgoing board members: Amit Gupta (TAB/Amsum & Ash) and Duane Naquin (Stone Interiors) will conclude their board service at the January 2025 meeting.



