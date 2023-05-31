OBERLIN, OH – The Natural Stone Institute seeks nominations for industry professionals who would like to serve on its Board of Directors. Two At-Large North American seats are available for the 2024-2027 term.

For a complete list of qualifications and obligations for serving on the Natural Stone Institute Board of Directors, visit https://www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/about/about-natural-stone-institute/2023-board-elections/qualifications/.

For more information, contact Jim Hieb, CEO at (440) 250-9222 or jim@naturalstoneinstitute.org or Pam Hammond, executive administrative assistant at (440) 250-9222 or pam@naturalstoneinstitute.org.