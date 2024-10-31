Listen to the full podcast here: Your browser does not support the audio element.

In the latest episode of the Stone World podcast, Jason Kamery sits down with Michele McMinn, a studio design leader at Gresham Smith, an architecture firm based in the Southeast. McMinn shares her insights on the current trends in interior design, particularly focusing on how these trends are manifesting in materials like stone and tile. McMinn notes a significant shift in design preferences towards warmer color palettes.

"No one wants cool gray, really," said McMinn. "We are starting to see a huge insurgence of color and kind of bold colors that we haven’t seen in years."

Which she observed at industry events like Neocon. This trend isn’t just limited to accents; it’s becoming more pronounced in the main elements of design.

"I think what we're seeing coming forward is a lot more boldness," said McMinn, suggesting that stone and other materials are now often chosen as focal points, akin to pieces of furniture.

Another trend McMinn touched on is the appreciation for artisan craftsmanship.

"I would personally love to see more of is kind of bringing the beauty of the artists in hand," said McMinn. "It makes a space feel more approachable and more human.”

In terms of materials, the design world is seeing a deepening of trends like geometric patterns and textured surfaces. The tactile quality of materials is also on the rise, with 3-dimensional tiles and textured finishes becoming staples

"We're seeing geometric radius... in everything from fabric patterns to furniture shapes," said McMinn. "The patterns and textures that they're able to get are just increasingly interesting,” she said.

Looking ahead, McMinn predicts that while certain trends might ebb, the overarching move towards human-centric, hospitality-inspired environments will persist.