With the Pulse collection, Sartoria renews its passion for small sizes with a new 4 x 31.5-cm white-body brick characterized by a perfect fusion of craftsmanship and innovation. Composed of seven flat and seven prism strips with a pyramid shape, the series exploits the three-dimensionality combined with the richness of the glazes to achieve a unique and distinctive visual effect. The brilliant surfaces and vibrant colors enhance the craftsmanship of each strip, adding depth, movement, dimension and tactility to the spaces. The surface becomes tailor-made with only unique, unrepeatable pieces that create sophisticated and refined settings where the planking becomes a work of art enhanced by the variety of colors available. Pulse also challenges the concept of imperfection by revising its canons and unlocking its aesthetic potential.

www.terratintagroup.com/sartoria/