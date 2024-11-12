With the Pulse collection, Sartoria renews its passion for small sizes with a new 4 x 31.5-cm white-body brick characterized by a perfect fusion of craftsmanship and innovation. Composed of seven flat and seven prism strips with a pyramid shape, the series exploits the three-dimensionality combined with the richness of the glazes to achieve a unique and distinctive visual effect. The brilliant surfaces and vibrant colors enhance the craftsmanship of each strip, adding depth, movement, dimension and tactility to the spaces. The surface becomes tailor-made with only unique, unrepeatable pieces that create sophisticated and refined settings where the planking becomes a work of art enhanced by the variety of colors available. Pulse also challenges the concept of imperfection by revising its canons and unlocking its aesthetic potential.
The Pulse Collection, Small but with Personality